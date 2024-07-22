

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Monday after U.S. President Joe Biden announced he would step back from running for the next elections, paving the way for his VP Kamala Harris.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 42 points, or half a percent, at 8,197 after falling 0.6 percent on Friday.



Ocado Group jumped more than 7 percent. The grocery technology company announced that U.S. grocery retailer Kroger Co. (KR) has placed an order for a wide range of new automated technologies to roll out in Customer Fulfilment Centres across its network.



Rentokil Initial soared nearly 11 percent on reports that former BT chief Philip Jansen is in talks to buy the British pest-control firm.



Wizz Air Holdings slumped 8 percent and IAG Group tumbled 4 percent after Irish budget airline Ryanair reported a 46 percent fall in quarterly profit.



Entain rallied 4.5 percent. The gambling group named Gavin Isaacs, former chief of U.S.-based lottery games and betting firm Scientific Games Corp, as its new CEO.



Shopping centre owner Hammerson surged 4.3 percent after selling its retail outlets business Value Retail for £1.5bn.



