

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Terex (TEX) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Environmental Solutions Group from Dover (DOV), in a $2.0 billion all-cash deal. When adjusted for the present value of expected tax benefits of approximately $275 million, the purchase price is $1.725 billion. ESG is specialized in the design and manufacturing of refuse collection vehicles, waste compaction equipment, and associated parts and digital solutions.



ESG is comprised of product brands - Heil, Marathon, Curotto-Can, and Bayne Thinline, as well as digital solutions offerings 3rd Eye and Soft-Pak.



