United States Antimony Corp.: Jonathan Miller Appointed Vice President of Investor Relations and Global Sales Director at U.S. Antimony Corporation

United States Antimony Corporation ("USAC", or the "Company"), (NYSE:UAMY) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Miller, age 39, as Vice President of Investor Relations and Global Sales Director, effective today.

Mr. Miller brings a wealth of experience in sales and business development from his tenure as Vice President of Sales and Business Development at SRAX, Inc., a publicly traded SaaS & DaaS technology company. At SRAX, he led significant revenue-driving initiatives, such as the go-to-market strategy and early revenue for the BigToken data platform, and the acquisition of numerous new key business deals for the SEQUIRE SaaS platform. His expertise in securing strategic partnerships, achieving significant revenue growth, and engaging high-profile clients through innovative marketing strategies will be invaluable as he takes on the responsibilities of scaling USAC's business and enhancing its investor relations.

Mr. Miller holds a Bachelor of Science in Interpersonal Organizational Business Communications from the University of Central Florida. His strong educational background, combined with his practical experience and proven track record of success in various sales and business development roles, positions him well to effectively communicate USAC's financial turnaround and growth trajectory to the investment community.

Commenting on Mr. Miller's appointment to a new position with the Company today, Gary C. Evans, Chairman and Co-CEO of USAC, stated, "We have been waiting for the appropriate time to appoint someone to lead these very important and essential responsibilities at the Company. With the turnaround regarding operations on all fronts and financial results derived from those efforts, it is time we began educating the investing public. Jonathan's unique experience in marketing and effectively telling the story of various different companies through previous untraditional forums, will allow us to reach an investment community that knows absolutely nothing about USAC or what we do. Exposure to social media platforms, blog posts, highly targeted marketing programs, properly communicating the Company's financial turnaround and growth trajectory to the investment community is essential. New management and board members have a game plan that we are executing upon. This story is now ready to be told to both retail and institutional investors as we continue down our new road of substantial growth objectives."

About USAC:

United States Antimony Corporation and its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Mexico ("USAC", the "Company", "Our", "Us", or "We") sell processed antimony, zeolite, and precious metals products in the U.S. and Canada. The Company processes antimony ore primarily into antimony oxide, antimony metal, and antimony trisulfide. Our antimony oxide is used to form a flame-retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings and paper, as a color fastener in paint, and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs. Our antimony metal is used in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance. Our antimony trisulfide is used as a primer in ammunition. In its operations in Idaho, the Company mines and processes zeolite, a group of industrial minerals used in soil amendment and fertilizer, water filtration, sewage treatment, nuclear waste and other environmental cleanup, odor control, gas separation, animal nutrition, and other miscellaneous applications. We recover certain amounts of precious metals, primarily gold and silver, at our plant in Montana from antimony concentrates.?

