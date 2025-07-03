United States Antimony Corp.: United States Antimony Announces Antimony Mining Operations in the State of Montana

"The Critical Minerals and ZEO Company"

~ Antimony, Cobalt, Tungsten, and Zeolite ~

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2025 / United States Antimony Corporation ("USAC," "US Antimony," the "Company"), (NYSE American:UAMY), announced today that it has been stealthily reacquiring mining claims and real property since earlier this year, immediately adjacent to its existing antimony smelting operations located in Sanders County, Thompson Falls, Montana.

Mining operations at these properties were initiated back in the early 70's by prior management of the Company in and around our existing operating antimony smelter. The Company owns today approximately 24 acres of surface fee simple land and non-patented mining rights on approximately 1,200 acres.

After a thorough review of the geology, historical records, and actual "boots on the ground" observations in and around our existing operations, it was determined earlier this year that existing quantities of antimony, sufficient to re-establish profitable mining activities, could exist in the three vein systems on the property. Additionally, it was determined that surface mining operations with a minimal pre-development expenditure could possibly be feasible in addition to the prior underground mining operations that were previously utilized. The Company is permitted to begin immediate mining operations on the five acres of the patented property, having filed a Small Miners Exclusion Statement (SMES) with the State of Montana. We intend to file a second SMES within the next 10 days in addition to filing Exploration Permit applications with both the State of Montana (DEQ) and the US Forest Service. With the proximity of the only U.S. operating smelter next door, overall economics are obviously very attractive. Today the primary source of feedstock for this smelter is foreign. With the combination of Montana material now along with material from our Alaska antimony operating activities, our planned growth objectives become further insured.

Commenting on this announcement, Mr. Gary C. Evans, Chairman and CEO of USAC, stated, "The U.S. Government is continuing to get actively involved in securing North American supply chains of critical minerals, especially antimony. This is due to China's dominance and embargos initiated last year. Market rules do not apply to national security and China does not play fairly in the global free marketplace as we outlined in our Form 8-K dated June 27, 2025. Governments around the world are finally beginning to understand the need to secure their own supply chains, specifically for critical minerals. There continues to exist a worldwide shortage of this critical material necessary for our Department of Defense. The significant price increase experienced for worldwide supplies of antimony ore have made this decision to reopen our existing antimony mine adjacent to our smelting operations an easy one. With these mining claims combined with our over 35,000 plus acres of new mining claims located in Alaska, we are the first company to restart mining operations in the United States going back decades. Additionally, we are the first fully integrated antimony company in the world having our own antimony supply and controlling both our own midstream and downstream operations."

About USAC:

United States Antimony Corporation and its subsidiaries in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada ("USAC," "U.S. Antimony," the "Company," "Our," "Us," or "We") sell antimony, zeolite, and precious metals primarily in the U.S. and Canada. The Company processes third party ore primarily into antimony oxide, antimony metal, antimony trisulfide, and precious metals at its facilities located in Montana and Mexico. Antimony oxide is used to form a flame-retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as a color fastener in paint, and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs. Antimony metal is used in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance. Antimony trisulfide is used as a primer in ammunition. The Company also recovers precious metals, primarily gold and silver, at its Montana facility from third party ore. At its Bear River Zeolite ("BRZ") facility located in Idaho, the Company mines and processes zeolite, a group of industrial minerals used in water filtration, sewage treatment, nuclear waste and other environmental cleanup, odor control, gas separation, animal nutrition, soil amendment and fertilizer, and other miscellaneous applications. The Company acquired mining claims and leases located in Alaska and Ontario, Canada and leased a metals concentration facility in Montana in 2024 that could expand its operations as well as its product offerings.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Readers should note that, in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of, and intended to be covered by, the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including matters related to the Company's operations, pending contracts and future revenues, financial performance and profitability, ability to execute on its increased production and installation schedules for planned capital expenditures, and the size of forecasted deposits. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the Company's most recent filings, including Form 10-K and Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "pro forma," and other similar words and expressions. Forward- looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

