

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Democratic Party's online fundraising platform ActBlue says it raised more than $46 million since Joe Biden quit the race and endorsed his vice president as the party's presidential candidate.



'As of 9pm ET, grassroots supporters have raised $46.7 million through ActBlue following Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign launch,' ActBlue wrote on X.



It claims that Harris' entry as the alternative to Biden has triggered enthusiasm among small-scale donors and prompted them to contribute to the party's election campaign fund.



'This has been the biggest fundraising day of the 2024 cycle. Small-dollar donors are fired up and ready to take on this election,' it added.



There were reports that some potential donors were reluctant to offer money, anticipating a defeat for Biden in the November election considering multipe factors, including his below-par performance at the first debate between the presidential candidates, the age-factor that exposed Biden's lack of fitness, and declining percentages in recent polls.



Meanwhile, within hours of Biden's surprise announcement, the social media rapid response account on X for the Biden-Harris campaign has been rebranded from @BidenHQ to @KamalaHQ.



Despite Biden's support, it remains to see if around 4,700 delegates will choose Harris as the party's new nominee at the Democratic National Convention in August.



