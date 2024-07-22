Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2024) - Esstra Industries Inc. (TSXV: ESS) ("Esstra" or the "Company"), an investment company, is leveraging the expertise of its newly appointed leadership team to broaden its investment strategy to include a new strategic roadmap focused on artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. The Company plans to identify investment opportunities that may include developing and/or acquiring AI-powered technologies that empower businesses to compete in today's market. Alexander Damouni, CEO, states, "Through the adoption of our AI investment strategy, we plan to invest, build and scale up Esstra's investments and create pathways to grow the Company successfully." The Company is currently reviewing several investment opportunities in the AI space and will provide an update in due course.

About Esstra Industries Inc.

Esstra Industries Inc. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and is classified as an "Investment Company" under applicable Exchange policies.

Mr. Alexander Damouni

Chief Executive Officer

Reader Advisory

This news release may include forward-looking information that is subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such information is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/217193

SOURCE: Esstra Industries Inc.