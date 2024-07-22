St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2024) - Anteros Metals Inc. ("Anteros" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a royalty purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 19, 2024 with Royal Uranium Inc. (the "Purchaser"), pursuant to which the Company has agreed to sell its 2% net smelter returns royalty over the Anna Lake and B Zone projects to the Purchaser (the "Royalty"). In consideration for the Royalty, the Purchaser shall make a one-time cash payment in the aggregate of $100,000 to the Company and issue the Company an aggregate of 571,429 common shares in the capital of the Purchaser at a deemed issuance price of $0.35 per common share. Closing of the proposed transaction is scheduled for July 23, 2024.

Anteros Metals Inc. is a multimineral junior mining company using data science to target and acquire highly prospective deposits for exploration and development throughout Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company is currently focused on advancing five key projects across diverse commodities and development horizons. The flagship Knob Lake Fe-Mn Property is set for feasibility study in 2024.

