St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2025) - Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of 3D geological modelling of its 100% owned, road-accessible Havens Steady VMS Property (the "Property") in central Newfoundland. The Property is located approximately 40 kilometres southeast of Buchans and 17 kilometres from the past-producing Duck Pond Mine. The inaugural 3D model integrates over 8,000 metres of historical drilling, surface geochemistry, and geophysical data into a unified geological framework. Interpretation was supported by AI-assisted workflows to enhance target confidence and reduce interpretive bias. The model defines a laterally extensive polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") system characterized by zinc-lead-silver ± copper-gold mineralization. It confirms a steeply southeast-dipping mineralized zone trending 057°, with over 700 metres of drilled strike length along the main mineralized zone ("MMZ"), as depicted in Figure 1, and identifies multiple untested vectors remaining open along strike and at depth.

KEY TARGETING HIGHLIGHTS:

Copper-Rich Southwestern Feeder Zone - A newly delineated zone of copper-enrichment supported by elevated Cu:Pb+Zn ratios, silica-chlorite alteration, and historic drill intercepts may represent a vent-proximal feeder and remains underexplored.

A newly delineated zone of copper-enrichment supported by elevated Cu:Pb+Zn ratios, silica-chlorite alteration, and historic drill intercepts may represent a vent-proximal feeder and remains underexplored. Northeast Extension of the MMZ - Geophysical trends, soil geochemistry, and alteration vectors indicate strong potential for mineralization northeast of the current drill coverage.

Geophysical trends, soil geochemistry, and alteration vectors indicate strong potential for mineralization northeast of the current drill coverage. Untested Pyritic Footwall Target - Pyrite-rich lithologies east of the MMZ, associated with structural and geochemical indicators, may reflect another feeder or deeper mineralization.

Pyrite-rich lithologies east of the MMZ, associated with structural and geochemical indicators, may reflect another feeder or deeper mineralization. Shallow Infill Drilling Opportunities - Gaps in data within the main mineralized horizon, particularly in areas with shallow overburden, provide cost effective targets for near-surface resource definition.

Gaps in data within the main mineralized horizon, particularly in areas with shallow overburden, provide cost effective targets for near-surface resource definition. New Surface Access - Recent timber harvesting has improved access to multiple target areas, enabling inaugural trenching and low-cost grade verification.

Recent timber harvesting has improved access to multiple target areas, enabling inaugural trenching and low-cost grade verification. Overlapping Anomalies - Coincident VLF conductors, magnetic highs, and geochemical soil anomalies that correlate with known mineralization also support extensions along strike.

Coincident VLF conductors, magnetic highs, and geochemical soil anomalies that correlate with known mineralization also support extensions along strike. Scalable System in a Proven Critical Mineral District - The system remains open along strike and at depth, and is situated with polymetallic (Zn-Pb-Ag ± Cu-Au) mineralization consistent with critical mineral designation and regional VMS analogues.









Figure 1: Havens Steady Main Mineralized Zone (modelled in red), looking north-northeast

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9885/246216_anterosimage.jpg

"Completion of this model is a significant milestone for Anteros and provides a modern platform for exploration decision-making," said Trumbull Fisher, CEO. "Our team now has the tools to efficiently target high-priority zones including the copper-rich southwestern extension and newly identified anomalies to the northeast."

NEXT STEPS

Anteros plans to complete field validation in Q2 2025, followed by a focused diamond drilling campaign expected to commence in Q3 2025, with initial targets focused on copper-rich vectors including northeast extensions. The property is fully permitted for diamond drilling and the Company plans to capitalize on government critical metal exploration grants to bolster its funded 2025 exploration program.

ABOUT THE PROPERTY

The Havens Steady VMS property lies within the Storm Brook Formation of the Red Cross Group in the Exploits Subzone of the Dunnage Zone - a prolific metallogenic belt in central Newfoundland. The Property benefits from existing road infrastructure and proximity to hydroelectric power. The region hosts world class VMS deposits such as the past-producing Duck Pond Mine. The Company cautions that mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Property.

Since acquiring the Property in January 2024, Anteros has performed comprehensive digital compilation and modelling of historical exploration data. Compilation confirmed that previous geophysical work, including airborne electromagnetics, identified multiple conductive anomalies consistent with the presence of sulfide mineralization. Additionally, historic drill programs have outlined multiple zones of high-grade zinc, lead, silver, and copper mineralization demonstrated by the presence of sphalerite and galena with bornite and chalcopyrite in copper-rich zones. The known deposit area has a strike length of at least 1,000 metres and historic drilling shows mineralization extending to over 800 metres below surface. For more information on the Property, please visit Projects - Havens Steady on the Company webpage: www.anterosmetals.com/havens-steady.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jesse R. Halle, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT ANTEROS METALS INC.

Anteros is a multimineral junior mining company using data science to target and acquire highly prospective deposits for exploration and development throughout Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company is currently focused on advancing four key projects across diverse commodities and development horizons. Immediate plans for their flagship Knob Lake Property include bringing the historical Fe-Mn Mineral Resource Estimate into current status as well as commencing baseline environmental and feasibility studies.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements herein include but are not limited to statements relating to the prospects for development of the Company's mineral properties, and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

