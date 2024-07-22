

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Markets worldwide reacted to U.S. President Joe Biden ending his re-election bid and its potential impact on the Presidential elections slated for November. Meanwhile the tech sector staged a recovery after losses following the global IT outage on Friday, even as markets waited for earnings updates from tech majors scheduled for the week.



Wall Street Futures are trading firm above the flatline. European benchmarks are also trading with strong gains. Asian stock indexes finished trading on a mostly negative note despite China's surprise rate cut.



Dollar Index edged down amidst the changed electoral landscape. Bond yields are trading mixed. Crude oil prices declined amidst a renewed focus on Fed rate cuts. Gold edged lower. Major cryptocurrencies are trading in positive territory.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 40,367.00, up 0.20% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,542.80, up 0.69% Germany's DAX at 18,428.45, up 1.45% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,227.10, up 0.88% France's CAC 40 at 7,636.46, up 1.35% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,900.00, up 1.51% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,579.00, down 1.28% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,931.70, down 0.50% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,964.22, down 0.61% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,635.88, up 1.25%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0884, up 0.06% GBP/USD at 1.2925, up 0.05% USD/JPY at 156.86, down 0.40% AUD/USD at 0.6654, down 0.42% USD/CAD at 1.3750, up 0.13% Dollar Index at 104.26, down 0.13%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.225%, down 0.33% Germany at 2.4575%, down 0.22% France at 3.119%, down 0.26% U.K. at 4.1610%, up 0.85% Japan at 1.059%, up 0.76%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $82.20, down 0.52%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $78.28, down 0.46%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $2,402.45, up 0.14%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $67,491.22, up 0.96% Ethereum at $3,498.07, up 0.03% BNB at $593.18, up 0.02% Solana at $180.60, up 4.65% XRP at $0.5882, down 0.86%.



