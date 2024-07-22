Electronic Team, Inc.: DoCast 4.0 Expands Its Capabilities to Smart TV With Built-in DLNA Technology

Electronic Team Inc., announces the release of its popular screen mirroring and content streaming app for iOS - DoCast. From now on, the app is compatible with Smart TVs with built-in DLNA technology.

ALEXANDRIA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2024 / In the 4.0 release, the main focus was placed on adding support for DLNA-compatible TVs, allowing users to expand the range of supported devices. Users can now easily connect their iPhone or iPad to Smart TVs from popular brands such as Samsung, LG, Sony, Panasonic, Philips, Toshiba, etc., and start streaming videos, photos, or music, as well as mirroring the screen of their iOS device.

Release of DoCast 4.0

The release of DoCast 4.0 is an important step in the development of the application, allowing users to use it on more devices and enjoy media content on their TV screens. The developer team continues to work to improve functionality and provide support for new devices.

With the updated version, DoCast 4.0 still retains the best of its functionality:

Screen mirroring with exceptional picture quality.

Wireless streaming of content.

Ability to control your viewing experience right from your iPhone or iPad.

Compatibility with lots of Smart TVs and streaming devices.

DoCast is available for free with limitations on mirroring duration - 15 minutes per session and streaming duration - 3 minutes per video session and 15 minutes per music session. Photo viewing remains unaffected by the limits. To remove restrictions, a user would need to purchase one of the available Premium Upgrades. You can choose from Monthly, Yearly, or Lifetime subscriptions. The Yearly plan comes with a free 7-day trial.

Watch the video below to learn more about DoCast 4.0.

DoCast 4.0 is available for download on the App Store.

Official website https://www.electronic.us/products/docast.

