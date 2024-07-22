Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.07.2024
FDA-Genehmigung könnte die 60-Milliarden-Dollar-Chance für diese Aktie entfesseln
PR Newswire
22.07.2024 16:18 Uhr
Piraeus Bank: Global Distinction for Piraeus at the 2024 Euromoney Excellence Awards

ATHENS, Greece, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Piraeus proudly announces that it has received three prestigious international awards at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2024. During the ceremony, which took place on July 18, 2024, in London, Piraeus was recognized with the "The World's Best Bank Transformation" award, acknowledging its turnaround story. This distinction highlights the Bank's successful journey, marked by a strategic overhaul and a return to profitability, fueled by innovative digital solutions, customer-centric services and sustainable practices.

Mr. Christos Megalou, CEO of Piraeus, stated: "This international recognition at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence,2024 is a testament to our unwavering strategic focus on excellence, innovation, and ethical banking practices. It is a prestigious honor that acknowledges the collective effort and dedication of all Piraeus employees and strengthens our resolve to maintain the Bank's positive momentum, creating lasting value for our clients, staff, shareholders, and the broader community."

Piraeus was named the "Best Bank in Greece", for the second consecutive year, thus rewarding the Bank's leading role in the Greek financial system. The evaluation was made by the experienced editors of Euromoney, taking into account the strong financial results, the continuous improvement of the Bank's key indicators and the consistent implementation of its strategic plan. Furthermore, Piraeus was honored with the "Best Bank in Greece for Corporate Responsibility" award during the same ceremony, in recognition of the Bank's pioneering Corporate Social Responsibility program, "EQUALL - For a Society of Equal People", which reaffirms Piraeus strategic commitment to fostering social contribution and generating a positive social impact.

The Euromoney Awards for Excellence, established in 1992, were the first of their kind in the global banking industry and continue to set the standard. These prestigious awards are the result of a rigorous three-month research and interview process involving 600 banks from over 100 countries, adjudicated by an editorial panel of judges.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-distinction-for-piraeus-at-the-2024-euromoney-excellence-awards-302202775.html

