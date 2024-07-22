Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

NO0010716863 XXL ASA 22.07.2024 NO0013293142 XXL ASA 23.07.2024 Tausch 100:1

US63911H1086 Nauticus Robotics Inc. 22.07.2024 US63911H2076 Nauticus Robotics Inc. 23.07.2024 Tausch 36:1

DE000A0Z26C8 GORE German Office Real Estate AG 22.07.2024 DE000A3EX3G0 GORE German Office Real Estate AG 23.07.2024 Tausch 10:1