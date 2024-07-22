

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden's Covid symptoms have improved significantly, according to his doctor Kevin C. O'Connor.



'His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear,' The President's physician said in ana update Sunday.



He said Biden completed his eighth dose of Paxlovid Sunday morning. 'The President continues to tolerate treatment without any difficulty and will continue Paxlovid as planned'.



Biden continues to carry out his official duties from his Delaware residence after testing positive for Covid last week.



Dr. Kevin C. O'Connor made a correction to a statement on Saturday's update, saying, he incorrectly stated that the SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) KP.2.3 variant accounted for approximately 33.3 percent of new cases in the United States. 'The correct percentage is approximately 12.8 percent'.



