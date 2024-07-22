UK-based Lightsource bp says its first solar project in Poland has begun commercial operations, with the developer signing a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Microsoft. Lightsource bp's first solar project in Poland has started commercial operations. The 40 MW solar project in Kotun, a village in east-central Poland, has reached a major milestone, as Lightsource bp has signed a long-term PPA with Microsoft. The agreement supports Microsoft's goal to achieve 100% renewable energy supply by 2025. "Solar energy has a huge role to play in Poland's energy transition and the solar projects ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...