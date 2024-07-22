Boeing Projects Global Need for Nearly 2.4 Million New Commercial Pilots, Technicians, Cabin Crew

OSHKOSH, Wis., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the next 20 years, Boeing [NYSE: BA] projects a continued significant demand for aviation personnel as the global commercial airplane fleet continues to expand. The company's 2024 Pilot and Technician Outlook (PTO) shows the industry will require nearly 2.4 million new professionals to support the growing commercial fleet and meet the long-term increase in air travel.

According to the latest PTO, commercial carriers will need the following new personnel through 2043 to sustain the global commercial fleet:

674,000 pilots

716,000 maintenance technicians

980,000 cabin crew members.

"Driven by aviation traffic trending above pre-pandemic levels, personnel attrition and commercial fleet growth, the demand for aviation personnel continues to rise," said Chris Broom, vice president, Commercial Training Solutions, Boeing Global Services. "We are focused on being a reliable and innovative partner in the lifecycle of aviation training. Our offerings are rooted in competency-based training and assessment programs to help ensure high quality aviation training starting in flight schools and in commercial operations while helping enhance aviation safety through immersive and virtual training solutions."

Through 2043, the PTO projects:

Demand for new personnel driven primarily by single aisle airplanes, except in Africa and Middle East where widebody airplane demand leads.

Eurasia, China and North America drive demand for more than half of new industry personnel.

South Asia, Southeast Asia and Africa are the fastest-growing regions for personnel with staffing demand expected to more than triple over 20 years.

Two-thirds of new personnel will address replacement due to attrition, while one- third supports growth in the commercial fleet.

The PTO forecast includes these projections for industry needs through 2043:

Region New Pilots New Technicians New Cabin Crew Global 674,000 716,000 980,000 Africa 23,000 25,000 28,000 China 130,000 137,000 163,000 Eurasia 155,000 167,000 240,000 Latin America 39,000 42,000 54,000 Middle East 68,000 63,000 104,000 North America 123,000 123,000 184,000 Northeast Asia 25,000 30,000 43,000 Oceania 11,000 12,000 18,000 South Asia 40,000 40,000 49,000 Southeast Asia 60,000 77,000 97,000

