Boeing Projects Global Need for Nearly 2.4 Million New Commercial Pilots, Technicians, Cabin Crew

OSHKOSH, Wis., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the next 20 years, Boeing [NYSE: BA] projects a continued significant demand for aviation personnel as the global commercial airplane fleet continues to expand. The company's 2024 Pilot and Technician Outlook (PTO) shows the industry will require nearly 2.4 million new professionals to support the growing commercial fleet and meet the long-term increase in air travel.
According to the latest PTO, commercial carriers will need the following new personnel through 2043 to sustain the global commercial fleet:
- 674,000 pilots
- 716,000 maintenance technicians
- 980,000 cabin crew members.
"Driven by aviation traffic trending above pre-pandemic levels, personnel attrition and commercial fleet growth, the demand for aviation personnel continues to rise," said Chris Broom, vice president, Commercial Training Solutions, Boeing Global Services. "We are focused on being a reliable and innovative partner in the lifecycle of aviation training. Our offerings are rooted in competency-based training and assessment programs to help ensure high quality aviation training starting in flight schools and in commercial operations while helping enhance aviation safety through immersive and virtual training solutions."
Through 2043, the PTO projects:
- Demand for new personnel driven primarily by single aisle airplanes, except in Africa and Middle East where widebody airplane demand leads.
- Eurasia, China and North America drive demand for more than half of new industry personnel.
- South Asia, Southeast Asia and Africa are the fastest-growing regions for personnel with staffing demand expected to more than triple over 20 years.
- Two-thirds of new personnel will address replacement due to attrition, while one- third supports growth in the commercial fleet.
The PTO forecast includes these projections for industry needs through 2043:
Region
New Pilots
New Technicians
New Cabin Crew
Global
674,000
716,000
980,000
Africa
23,000
25,000
28,000
China
130,000
137,000
163,000
Eurasia
155,000
167,000
240,000
Latin America
39,000
42,000
54,000
Middle East
68,000
63,000
104,000
North America
123,000
123,000
184,000
Northeast Asia
25,000
30,000
43,000
Oceania
11,000
12,000
18,000
South Asia
40,000
40,000
49,000
Southeast Asia
60,000
77,000
97,000
