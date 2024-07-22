Anzeige
PR Newswire
22.07.2024 17:00 Uhr
Boeing Projects Global Need for Nearly 2.4 Million New Commercial Pilots, Technicians, Cabin Crew

OSHKOSH, Wis., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the next 20 years, Boeing [NYSE: BA] projects a continued significant demand for aviation personnel as the global commercial airplane fleet continues to expand. The company's 2024 Pilot and Technician Outlook (PTO) shows the industry will require nearly 2.4 million new professionals to support the growing commercial fleet and meet the long-term increase in air travel.

According to the latest PTO, commercial carriers will need the following new personnel through 2043 to sustain the global commercial fleet:

  • 674,000 pilots
  • 716,000 maintenance technicians
  • 980,000 cabin crew members.

"Driven by aviation traffic trending above pre-pandemic levels, personnel attrition and commercial fleet growth, the demand for aviation personnel continues to rise," said Chris Broom, vice president, Commercial Training Solutions, Boeing Global Services. "We are focused on being a reliable and innovative partner in the lifecycle of aviation training. Our offerings are rooted in competency-based training and assessment programs to help ensure high quality aviation training starting in flight schools and in commercial operations while helping enhance aviation safety through immersive and virtual training solutions."

Through 2043, the PTO projects:

  • Demand for new personnel driven primarily by single aisle airplanes, except in Africa and Middle East where widebody airplane demand leads.
  • Eurasia, China and North America drive demand for more than half of new industry personnel.
  • South Asia, Southeast Asia and Africa are the fastest-growing regions for personnel with staffing demand expected to more than triple over 20 years.
  • Two-thirds of new personnel will address replacement due to attrition, while one- third supports growth in the commercial fleet.

The PTO forecast includes these projections for industry needs through 2043:

Region

New Pilots

New Technicians

New Cabin Crew

Global

674,000

716,000

980,000

Africa

23,000

25,000

28,000

China

130,000

137,000

163,000

Eurasia

155,000

167,000

240,000

Latin America

39,000

42,000

54,000

Middle East

68,000

63,000

104,000

North America

123,000

123,000

184,000

Northeast Asia

25,000

30,000

43,000

Oceania

11,000

12,000

18,000

South Asia

40,000

40,000

49,000

Southeast Asia

60,000

77,000

97,000

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

Contact

Boeing Media Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE Boeing

© 2024 PR Newswire
