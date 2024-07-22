

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - There is currently an investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) into a widespread Listeria outbreak linked to the consumption of cold cuts from deli counters. The outbreak has led to two deaths and 28 hospitalizations across 12 states.



This outbreak has been ongoing for several months, with the earliest case identified at the end of May and the most recent case reported on July 5. The CDC suspects that the actual number of affected individuals could be higher than reported and could involve more states than currently recognized. Furthermore, recent cases might still be pending reporting, as it generally takes 3 to 4 weeks to confirm outbreak-related cases. Some individuals may recover without seeking medical attention and are not tested for Listeria.



The source of the outbreak is still unknown, and both the CDC and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service are conducting investigations. Despite this, no recalls have been issued at this time.



New York has the highest case count, followed by Maryland, with additional cases found in Wisconsin, Illinois, Virginia, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Minnesota, New Jersey, and Missouri.



Listeria can be found in various food items such as deli meats, spreadable cheeses, meat spreads, unpasteurized milk, smoked fish, melons, and sprouts, according to the CDC. Health officials are advising pregnant individuals, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems to avoid consuming sliced deli meats unless they are reheated at home until steaming hot.



Symptoms of Listeria infections typically include fever, muscle aches, and fatigue which can also lead to a stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and seizures. These symptoms can manifest quickly or up to 10 weeks after consuming contaminated food. Diagnosis can be confirmed through tests of bodily fluids, usually blood, and occasionally urine or spinal fluid, according to the Mayo Clinic.



