

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zions Bancorp (ZION) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $190 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $166 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Zions Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $190 Mln. vs. $166 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.28 vs. $1.11 last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX