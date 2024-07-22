

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - SAP AG (SAP) announced earnings for second quarter of Euro0.92 billion



The company's bottom line came in at Euro0.92 billion, or Euro0.76 per share. This compares with Euro2.98 billion, or Euro0.62 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to Euro8.29 billion from Euro7.55 billion last year.



SAP AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



