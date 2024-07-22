

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Some General Practitioners in England are using an artificial intelligence tool, known as 'C the Signs', to detect cancer, as per a study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.



The AI tool analyzes a patient's medical record to find out about their medical history, along with other details such as test results, prescriptions, and family history. It allows the tool to identify hidden cancer risks.



The tool has been used in around 1,400 practices in England. It was tested in 35 practices, covering 420,000 patients. The rate of cancer detection at these practices rose from 58.7 percent to 66 percent by 31 March 2022.



The innovative tool was developed by a GP, Bea Bakshi, along with her colleague, Miles Payling, after meeting a patient in hospital, who died of pancreatic cancer due to a late diagnosis.



'It stayed with me as a problem area,' she said. 'Why are patients with cancer being diagnosed so late?'



In a previous study, Bakshi and her colleagues assessed 118,677 patients with the help of AI tool, of which 7,295 were diagnosed with cancer, while 7,056 were identified by the algorithm.



'Our system has detected over 50 different types of cancers,' Bakshi said. 'The key thing is that it's not only an earlier diagnosis, but a faster diagnosis.'



