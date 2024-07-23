

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Kuehne + Nagel International (KHNGY), a Swiss transport and logistics company, reported that its second quarter earnings attributable to equity holders of the parent company dropped to 288 million Swiss francs or 2.43 francs per share from 400 million francs or 3.36 francs per share in the previous year.



But net turnover for the second quarter was 6.05 billion francs up from 5.97 billion francs in the prior year.



Stefan Paul, CEO of Kuehne+Nagel International AG, 'We are well positioned for anticipated higher demand in the second half of the year and we expect to realise further efficiency gains.'



