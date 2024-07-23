

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Julius Bar Group AG (JBARF.PK, JBAXY.PK), a Swiss lender, said on Tuesday that it has appointed Stefan Bollinger as its new Chief Executive Officer. He will start his new role no later than February 1, 2025.



The new CEO will replace Nic Dreckmann, who has been serving on interim basis following the resignation of Philipp Rickenbacher.



Bollinger is currently Co-Head Private Wealth Management for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Goldman Sachs in London.



He joined Goldman Sachs in 2004 and has been Partner for 14 years.



Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, he had worked at J.P. Morgan in London.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX