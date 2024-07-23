

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Filtronic Plc (FTC.L), a designer and maker of products for the aerospace, defence, telecoms, and others said on Tuesday that it has received a follow-on production order from SpaceX of $9 million.



The company said that the order, to be fulfilled this financial year, represents a continuation of demand for the E-band solid state power amplifier modules to support the ongoing deployment of SpaceX's Starlink constellation.



The order has been placed under a strategic partnership signed in April, with the vesting of a further 2.171 million share warrants.



Under the terms, the company issued two separate tranches of warrants with this vesting of warrants being part of tranche 1.



Tranche 1 relates to the supply of E-band SSPAs with a total of 8.684 million share warrants now vested to date, representing 4 percent, of the maximum 5 percent, of company's share capital at the time of the signed agreement.



