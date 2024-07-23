BOC Products & Services: Introducing ADONIS 16.0: Redefining Personalized BPM Excellence

ADONIS 16.0 offers a variety of advanced features designed to enhance process efficiency and foster seamless BPM collaboration among users

DUBLIN, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BOC Group announces the release of ADONIS 16.0, marking a significant advancement in its Business Process Management (BPM) capabilities. This version introduces a range of highly anticipated features aimed at enhancing the ADONIS BPM experience for all users.

Key highlights include:

Streamlined Web Administration : Users can now configure their environments quickly and efficiently with settings accessible directly from the browser.

: Users can now configure their environments quickly and efficiently with settings accessible directly from the browser. Customizable Metamodel: Attributes, fields, and help texts are easily adjustable to meet specific business needs, enabling users to ensure a more personalized BPM experience.

ADONIS 16.0 fosters collaboration by showcasing popular process models, leveraging collective user knowledge, and providing deeper tool insights. Enhanced documentation expands the process value network, unlocking new scenarios and engaging a broader range of stakeholders - reinforcing use cases such as Strategic Process Management and Business Continuity Management (BCM).

UX/UI enhancements include intuitive thumbnails, detailed descriptions, and improved accessibility, ensuring a seamless navigation experience for all users.

"We are excited to introduce ADONIS 16.0, setting a new benchmark for BPM excellence," says Tobias Rausch, ADONIS Product Manager at BOC Group. "This release empowers organizations to optimize their BPM initiatives with unmatched customization and collaboration capabilities."

For more details on the latest release, visit the BOC Group website.

BOC Group encourages all interested parties to explore ADONIS 16.0 with the free ADONIS Community Edition and discover the latest updates firsthand.

About BOC Group

BOC Group crafts and markets state-of-the-art Enterprise Modelling Software in the domains of BPM, EA and GRC, for effective and extensive business management in the digital era. Our tools are based on interconnectivity. They are free to adapt to the users' needs and can collaborate with a wide-range of ecosystem applications.

