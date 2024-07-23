Cognizant Technology Solutions: Cognizant and Whitbread expand relationship to transform digital customer experiences

Three-year digital innovation collaboration will see Cognizant empower the hospitality company's growth ambitions across the UK and Germany

LONDON, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) and Whitbread have expanded their digital transformation relationship which will see the professional services provider support the hospitality company's ongoing digital transformation with product design, product management and engineering as Whitbread expands its operations in the UK and Germany.

The renewed relationship will focus on realising Whitbread's digital growth strategy which looks to deliver an enhanced customer experience.

This follows a major modernisation programme where Cognizant helped Whitbread replace its legacy property management system. As part of this transformation Cognizant reimagined Premier Inn's e-commerce site and key digital elements such as its business booker and integration services, migrating 900+ hotels' operations via a phased transition whilst the business continued to successfully operate and service customers.

Thanks to the modernized technology stack and API-driven architecture already delivered, Cognizant can rapidly develop and integrate new features into Premier Inn's digital channels and its anticipated refreshed mobile customer experience.

The digital transformation envisioned by Whitbread and Cognizant covers all aspects and interaction points of Whitbread customers' journeys and will enable guests to manage their needs from pre-book, purchasing, check-in, stay and post-stay - with the goal of multiplying direct bookings and unlocking new monetization opportunities.

This supports Whitbread's strategic priorities as they look to both innovate in core UK markets and offer a strong digital proposition to grow their brand presence in Germany.

To accelerate the delivery of new digital offerings for Whitbread, Cognizant will be leveraging its AI-assisted software development capabilities and innovation lab to rapidly test and refine new technology prototypes.

"Cognizant has been a long-standing trusted digital partner for us. We are pleased to expand our partnership beyond engineering and delivery services to encompass the full spectrum of digital transformation," says Harish Rajani, Whitbread's Director of Change Delivery and Engineering. "Cognizant's thought leadership and cost-efficient nearshore-offshore delivery model perfectly complements Whitbread's "budget and brilliant" proposition."

"We are proud to continue our close work with one of the UK's most trusted and ambitious brands," says Rohit Gupta, Managing Director UK&I at Cognizant. "Our collaboration to date has reimagined significant parts of Whitbread's hotel operations, and we are looking forward to creating an attractive digital experience for their customers with a view to help drive bookings and growth across the internationally growing Premier Inn property portfolio."

About Whitbread

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK's biggest hotel brand, with a growing presence in Germany, offering quality accommodation at affordable prices. Whitbread is listed on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 100 Index). With over 85,000 rooms in the UK and 10,500 rooms in Germany in great locations, you'll never be far from a Premier Inn. Employing over 38,000 people across the UK and Germany and serve over five million customers every month, people are at the heart of our business. For further details see https://www.whitbread.co.uk/about-us/

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

For more information, contact:





EMEA / APAC / Americas: India: Christina Schneider Rashmi Vasisht christina.schneider@cognizant.com rashmi.vasisht@cognizant.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1794711/Cognizant_Logo_V1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cognizant-and-whitbread-expand-relationship-to-transform-digital-customer-experiences-302203122.html