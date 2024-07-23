

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (MMTOF.PK) on Tuesday reported profit before tax of 41.54 billion yen for the first quarter, lower than last year's 61.64 billion yen.



The Group's net profit attributable to the owners of the parent company slid to 29.5 billion yen from 47.9 billion yen. On a per share basis, profit slipped to 19.82 yen from 32.21 yen a year ago.



While ordinary income for the period declined by 31.4 percent to 42.4 billion yen, operating income slid by 21.3 percent to 35.5 billion yen.



Sales for the quarter fell by 1.3 percent to 627.5 billion yen from 635.7 billion yen in the last year.



Looking forward to the fiscal year, Mitsubishi expects attributable net income of 144 billion yen, or 96.85 per share, on net sales of 2.88 trillion yen.



