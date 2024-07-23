

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vice-President Kamala Harris has reportedly been assured the support of enough Democratic delegates to secure the party's nomination for presidential candidate.



The votes of 1,976 delegates are needed to win the nomination in the first round of ballot.



By Monday evening, the first full day of her campaign, Harris received endorsements from state delegations that already crossed the threshold, media reports say.



Around 4,700 delegates will vote to choose the party's new nominee at the Democratic National Convention during the first week of August.



Harris, who stands a good chance to become the first Black woman and first American of Indian origin to receive presidential nomination, said she was proud to have secured 'broad support' and looked forward to formally accepting the nomination.



In her first speech at the party's campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday, Harris laid out her vision of the country and attacked Republican candidate Donald Trump.



'Our campaign has always been about two different versions of what we see as the future of our country,' she said. 'One focuses on the future, the other focuses on the past. Donald Trump wants to take our country backwards... We believe in a brighter future that makes room for all Americans.'



The 59-year-old politician and attorney vowed to work hard to unite both Democrats and the country.



Under pressure of calls for the 81-year-old President to step out of the campaign for re-election, Joe Biden quit the race and endorsed his vice president as the party's presidential candidate Sunday.



The Democratic Party's online fundraising platform ActBlue raised more than $46 million within seven hours of Biden's announcement.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX