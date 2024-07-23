Studsvik AB: Studsvik's Interim Report for the Second Quarter 2024

Operating profit for the Group for the first half of the year was SEK 25.7 million compared with SEK 21.9 million in the previous year.

Studsvik signed an agreement to acquire all the shares in Extrem Borr och Sågteknik SP AB with effect from 1 July 2024

During the quarter the Waste Management Technology business area signed a strategic partnership agreement with Uniper, an international energy group with operations in more than 40 countries.

Facts about Studsvik

Studsvik offers a range of advanced technical services to the global nuclear power industry. Studsvik's business focus areas are fuel and materials technology, reactor analysis software, decontamination and radiation protection as well as technical platforms for handling, conditioning and volume reduction of radioactive waste. The company has more than 75 years' experience of nuclear technology and radiological services. Studsvik has 530 employees in 7 countries and the company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

