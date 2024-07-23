Anzeige
WKN: 659213 | ISIN: SE0000653230 | Ticker-Symbol: SUD
Frankfurt
23.07.24
08:08 Uhr
11,880 Euro
+0,100
+0,85 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STUDSVIK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STUDSVIK AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.07.2024 10:30 Uhr
44 Leser
Studsvik AB: Studsvik's Interim Report for the Second Quarter 2024

  • Operating profit for the Group for the first half of the year was SEK 25.7 million compared with SEK 21.9 million in the previous year.
  • Studsvik signed an agreement to acquire all the shares in Extrem Borr och Sågteknik SP AB with effect from 1 July 2024
  • During the quarter the Waste Management Technology business area signed a strategic partnership agreement with Uniper, an international energy group with operations in more than 40 countries.

Please find the full interim report in the attached file:
https://attachment.news.eu.nasdaq.com/a42f1a82b09ef23874fab594af6b11431

For further information, please contact:

Peter Teske, Chief Financial Officer, tel +46 (0)76 496 60 41

Facts about Studsvik

Studsvik offers a range of advanced technical services to the global nuclear power industry. Studsvik's business focus areas are fuel and materials technology, reactor analysis software, decontamination and radiation protection as well as technical platforms for handling, conditioning and volume reduction of radioactive waste. The company has more than 75 years' experience of nuclear technology and radiological services. Studsvik has 530 employees in 7 countries and the company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that Studsvik AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person above, on July 23, 2024, at 10:30 am (CEST).

www.studsvik.com


