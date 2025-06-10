Studsvik AB: Studsvik Gains US Regulatory support for Fuel Software for the Nuclear Industry

Studsvik achieves a regulatory milestone with the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission(NRC), on the acceptance to review the Studsvik Scandpower Topical Report for applicability to existing and future nuclear energy customers. This key achievement solidifies Studsvik's position in the industry as a global leader through its state-of-the-art software codes by supporting nuclear customers to extend the life of their plants. With this, Studsvik will also support new nuclear vendors in the licensing and development of the next-gen of reactors, including Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and Advanced Modular Reactors (AMRs)

"This confirms Studsvik's and Studsvik Scandpower's position in the industry as a leader in nuclear fuel software for today's existing power plants and tomorrow's future reactor designs", says W. A. Art Wharton III, Business Area President of Studsvik Scandpower, Studsvik.

To read more about the key achievement, visit Studsvik Gains Regulatory Movement with Fuel Software for the Nuclear Industry - Studsvik on www.studsvik.com with full technical description below

The order is not expected to have a financial impact of such materiality that it significantly affects Studsvik Groups results during 2025.

About Studsvik

Studsvik provides a range of advanced technical services to the global nuclear power industry. Our core areas of expertise include fuel and materials technology, software for core monitoring and fuel optimisation, decommissioning and radiation protection services, as well as technical solutions for the handling, conditioning, and volume reduction of radioactive waste. The company has over 75 years of experience in nuclear technology and services in radiological environments. Studsvik employs approximately 540 people across 7 countries and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.