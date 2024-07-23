

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MSCI Inc. (MSCI) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $266.76 million, or $3.37 per share. This compares with $246.83 million, or $3.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, MSCI Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $288.84 million or $3.64 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.0% to $707.95 million from $621.16 million last year.



MSCI Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



