

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $176.8 million, or $2.18 per share. This compares with $100.4 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Avery Dennison Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $196.0 million or $2.42 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $2.24 billion from $2.09 billion last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.30 to $9.50



