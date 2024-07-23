CHARLESTON, W. Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--City Holding Company ("Company" or "City") (NASDAQ:CHCO), a $6.3 billion bank holding company headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, today announced quarterly net income of $29.1 million and diluted earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. For the second quarter of 2024, the Company achieved a return on assets of 1.85% and a return on tangible equity of 22.2%.
Net Interest Income
The Company's net interest income increased approximately $0.2 million, or 0.4%, from $54.4 million during the first quarter of 2024 to $54.6 million during the second quarter of 2024. The Company's tax equivalent net interest income increased $0.2 million, or 0.4%, from $54.6 million for the first quarter of 2024 to $54.8 million for the second quarter of 2024. Due to an increase in average investment balances ($99.9 million) and an increase in the yield on investments (26 basis points), net interest income increased $1.0 million and $0.9 million respectively. Additionally, an increase in the average balance of deposits in depository institutions ($23.9 million) increased net interest income by $0.3 million and an increase in the yield on loans (2 basis points) increased net interest income by $0.2 million. These increases were largely offset by an increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities (16 basis points) and an increase in the average balance of interest bearing liabilities ($118.6 million) which lowered net interest income by $1.5 million and $0.8 million respectively. The Company's reported net interest margin decreased from 3.95% for the first quarter of 2024 to 3.87% for the second quarter of 2024.
Credit Quality
The Company's ratio of nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate owned decreased from 0.28%, or $11.5 million, at March 31, 2024 to 0.25%, or $10.2 million, at June 30, 2024. Total past due loans increased from $6.7 million, or 0.16% of total loans outstanding, at March 31, 2024, to $10.9 million, or 0.26% of total loans outstanding at June 30, 2024.
As a result of the Company's quarterly analysis of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to a provision for credit losses of $0.4 million for the comparable period in 2023, and a recovery of credit losses of $0.2 million for the first quarter of 2024. The provision for credit losses in the second quarter was primarily due to an increase in the loss rate for residential real estate loans.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income was $18.9 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $20.3 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2023. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company reported $0.4 million of unrealized fair value gains on the Company's equity securities as compared to $0.3 million of unrealized fair value losses on the Company's equity securities during the second quarter of 2023.
Exclusive of these items, non-interest income decreased $2.0 million, or 9.9%, from $20.6 million for the second quarter of 2023 to $18.6 million for the second quarter of 2024. This decrease was largely attributable to a decrease of $2.4 million in bank owned life insurance due to lower death benefit proceeds. This decrease was partially offset by an increase of $0.4 million, or 18.1%, in trust and investment management fee income.
Non-interest Expenses
Non-interest expenses increased $2.0 million, or 5.8%, from $34.8 million in the second quarter of 2023 to $36.8 million in the second quarter of 2024. This increase was largely due to an increase in other expenses of $0.9 million and bankcard expenses of $0.6 million. In addition, salaries and employee benefits increased $0.3 million, and equipment and software related expenses increased $0.2 million.
Balance Sheet Trends
Loans increased $21.1 million (0.5%) from March 31, 2024 to $4.11 billion at June 30, 2024. Residential real estate loans increased $10.5 million (0.6%), home equity loans increased $8.3 million (4.9%), and commercial real estate loans increased $2.7 million (0.2%).
Period-end deposit balances increased $11.5 million from March 31, 2024, to June 30, 2024. Total average depository balances increased $101.7 million, or 2.1%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2024 to the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Average time deposits increased $52.0 million, average interest-bearing demand deposits increased $36.5 million, and average noninterest bearing deposits increased $19.1 million. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $5.9 million in average savings deposits.
Income Tax Expense
The Company's effective income tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was 19.7% compared to 20.1% for the year ended December 31, 2023, and 19.4%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Capitalization and Liquidity
The Company's gross loan to deposit ratio was 81.2% and its gross loan to asset ratio was 64.9% at June 30, 2024. The Company maintained investment securities totaling 23.5% of assets as of the same date. The Company's deposit mix is weighted heavily toward checking and saving accounts, which fund 61.8% of assets at June 30, 2024. Time deposits fund 18.1% of assets at June 30, 2024, with only 13.9% of time deposits having balances of more than $250,000, reflecting the core retail orientation of the Company.
City Holding Company is the parent company of City National Bank of West Virginia ("City National"). City National has borrowing facilities with the Federal Reserve Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank that can be accessed as necessary to fund operations and to provide contingency funding. These borrowing facilities are collateralized by various loans held on City National's balance sheet. As of June 30, 2024, City National had the capacity to borrow an additional $1.6 billion from these existing borrowing facilities. In addition, approximately $710 million of City National's investment securities were pledged to collateralize customer repurchase agreements and various deposit accounts, leaving approximately $780 million of City National's investment securities unpledged at June 30, 2024.
The Company continues to be strongly capitalized with tangible equity of $526 million at June 30, 2024. The Company's tangible equity ratio decreased slightly from 8.6% at December 31, 2023 to 8.5% at June 30, 2024. At June 30, 2024, City National's Leverage Ratio was 9.7%, its Common Equity Tier I ratio was 15.2%, its Tier I Capital ratio was 15.2%, and its Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 15.7%. These regulatory capital ratios are significantly above levels required to be considered "well capitalized," which is the highest possible regulatory designation.
On May 29, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.715 per share payable July 31, 2024, to shareholders of record as of July 15, 2024. During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company repurchased 142,000 common shares at a weighted average price of $100.24 per share as part of a one million share repurchase plan authorized by the Board of Directors in January 2024. As of June 30, 2024, the Company could repurchase 821,000 additional shares under the current program.
City National operates 97 branches across West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, and Ohio.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that are included pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events and are subject to inherent uncertainty, risks, and changes in circumstances, many of which are outside of management's control. Uncertainty, risks, changes in circumstances and other factors could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to those set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 under "ITEM 1A Risk Factors" and the following: (1) general economic conditions, especially in the communities and markets in which we conduct our business; (2) credit risk, including risk that negative credit quality trends may lead to a deterioration of asset quality, risk that our allowance for credit losses may not be sufficient to absorb actual losses in our loan portfolio, and risk from concentrations in our loan portfolio; (3) changes in the real estate market, including the value of collateral securing portions of our loan portfolio; (4) changes in the interest rate environment; (5) operational risk, including cybersecurity risk and risk of fraud, data processing system failures, and network breaches; (6) changes in technology and increased competition, including competition from non-bank financial institutions; (7) changes in consumer preferences, spending and borrowing habits, demand for our products and services, and customers' performance and creditworthiness; (8) difficulty growing loan and deposit balances; (9) our ability to effectively execute our business plan, including with respect to future acquisitions; (10) changes in regulations, laws, taxes, government policies, monetary policies and accounting policies affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries, including changes in deposit insurance premiums; (11) deterioration in the financial condition of the U.S. banking system may impact the valuations of investments the Company has made in the securities of other financial institutions; (12) regulatory enforcement actions and adverse legal actions; (13) difficulty attracting and retaining key employees; and (14) other economic, competitive, technological, operational, governmental, regulatory, and market factors affecting our operations. Forward-looking statements made herein reflect management's expectations as of the date such statements are made. Such information is provided to assist stockholders and potential investors in understanding current and anticipated financial operations of the Company and is included pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date such statements are made. Further, the Company is required to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its June 30, 2024 Form 10-Q. The Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on the preliminary June 30, 2024 results and will adjust the amounts if necessary.
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Financial Highlights
|(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
|Earnings
Net Interest Income (fully taxable equivalent)
$
54,847
$
54,647
$
54,889
$
55,855
$
55,757
$
109,495
$
109,524
Net Income available to common shareholders
29,115
29,523
27,452
29,839
32,733
58,638
57,074
Per Share Data
Earnings per share available to common shareholders:
Basic
$
1.96
$
1.98
$
1.84
$
1.98
$
2.16
$
3.95
$
3.80
Diluted
1.96
1.97
1.84
1.98
2.16
3.94
3.79
Weighted average number of shares (in thousands):
Basic
14,695
14,795
14,758
14,922
14,994
14,721
14,897
Diluted
14,710
14,819
14,785
14,945
15,012
14,740
14,919
Period-end number of shares (in thousands)
14,701
14,825
14,832
14,901
15,007
14,701
15,007
Cash dividends declared
$
0.72
$
0.72
$
0.72
$
0.72
$
0.65
$
1.43
$
1.30
Book value per share (period-end)
$
46.71
$
46.02
$
45.65
$
40.94
$
42.39
$
46.71
$
42.39
Tangible book value per share (period-end)
35.75
35.10
34.69
29.98
31.50
35.75
31.50
Market data:
High closing price
$
106.43
$
111.40
$
115.77
$
99.49
$
97.92
$
111.40
$
100.27
Low closing price
98.35
99.28
87.43
87.51
83.57
98.35
83.57
Period-end closing price
106.25
104.22
110.26
90.35
89.99
106.25
89.99
Average daily volume (in thousands)
57
63
62
62
80
60
82
Treasury share activity:
Treasury shares repurchased (in thousands)
142
36
70
109
269
179
488
Average treasury share repurchase price
$
100.24
$
100.24
$
90.61
$
89.33
$
88.93
$
100.24
$
90.35
Key Ratios (percent)
Return on average assets
1.85
%
1.92
%
1.78
%
1.94
%
2.12
%
1.89
%
1.89
%
Return on average tangible equity
22.2
%
22.7
%
23.5
%
24.1
%
27.4
%
22.4
%
23.7
%
Yield on interest earning assets
5.38
%
5.33
%
5.23
%
5.08
%
4.87
%
5.36
%
4.76
%
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
2.06
%
1.90
%
1.70
%
1.46
%
1.22
%
1.98
%
1.05
%
Net Interest Margin
3.87
%
3.95
%
3.98
%
4.03
%
4.00
%
3.91
%
4.02
%
Non-interest income as a percent of total revenue
25.3
%
25.0
%
25.6
%
24.6
%
27.1
%
25.3
%
26.0
%
Efficiency Ratio
49.3
%
48.5
%
47.4
%
46.4
%
44.6
%
48.9
%
45.2
%
Price/Earnings Ratio (a)
13.53
13.17
14.95
11.40
10.40
13.46
11.85
Capital (period-end)
Average Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets
10.90
%
11.09
%
10.27
%
10.73
%
10.38
%
Tangible equity to tangible assets
8.50
%
8.46
%
8.57
%
7.55
%
7.90
%
Consolidated City Holding Company risk based capital ratios (b):
CET I
16.10
%
16.15
%
15.70
%
15.36
%
15.47
%
Tier I
16.10
%
16.15
%
15.70
%
15.36
%
15.47
%
Total
16.64
%
16.69
%
16.23
%
15.89
%
16.01
%
Leverage
10.30
%
10.45
%
10.23
%
10.05
%
9.80
%
City National Bank risk based capital ratios (b):
CET I
15.17
%
14.60
%
13.79
%
14.73
%
14.82
%
Tier I
15.17
%
14.60
%
13.79
%
14.73
%
14.82
%
Total
15.72
%
15.14
%
14.32
%
15.27
%
15.36
%
Leverage
9.68
%
9.42
%
8.94
%
9.61
%
9.36
%
Other (period-end)
Branches
97
97
98
99
99
FTE
948
953
957
966
963
Assets per FTE (in thousands)
$
6,689
$
6,625
$
6,447
$
6,291
$
6,383
Deposits per FTE (in thousands)
5,345
5,304
5,157
5,120
5,208
|(a) The price/earnings ratio is computed based on annualized quarterly earnings.
|(b) June 30, 2024 risk-based capital ratios are estimated.
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
|Interest Income
|Interest and fees on loans
$
59,285
$
59,128
$
57,755
$
55,582
$
52,352
$
118,413
$
99,356
|Interest on investment securities:
|Taxable
13,947
12,040
12,336
12,432
11,794
25,987
23,567
|Tax-exempt
838
830
832
910
950
1,668
2,112
|Interest on deposits in depository institutions
1,920
1,570
941
1,265
2,585
3,490
4,176
|Total Interest Income
75,990
73,568
71,864
70,189
67,681
149,558
129,211
|Interest Expense
|Interest on deposits
15,897
14,097
12,479
10,551
8,567
29,994
14,257
|Interest on short-term borrowings
3,900
3,621
3,693
2,990
2,963
7,521
5,344
|Interest on FHLB long-term advances
1,568
1,423
1,026
1,034
649
2,991
649
|Total Interest Expense
21,365
19,141
17,198
14,575
12,179
40,506
20,250
|Net Interest Income
54,625
54,427
54,666
55,614
55,502
109,052
108,961
|Provision for (Recovery of) credit losses
500
(180
)
(300
)
200
425
320
3,343
|Net Interest Income After Provision for (Recovery of) Credit Losses
54,125
54,607
54,966
55,414
55,077
108,732
105,618
|Non-Interest Income
|Net (losses) gains on sale of investment securities
-
(1
)
(4,951
)
(730
)
-
(1
)
773
|Unrealized gains (losses) recognized on equity securities still held
364
(152
)
365
-
(294
)
212
67
|Service charges
6,980
7,035
7,158
7,124
6,906
14,015
13,469
|Bankcard revenue
7,245
6,800
7,109
7,058
7,190
14,045
13,793
|Trust and investment management fee income
2,762
2,623
2,563
2,409
2,339
5,385
4,591
|Bank owned life insurance
775
927
1,218
807
3,208
1,702
4,012
|Other income
785
716
774
742
952
1,501
2,278
|Total Non-Interest Income
18,911
17,948
14,236
17,410
20,301
36,859
38,983
|Non-Interest Expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
18,751
18,878
18,772
18,289
18,429
37,629
36,102
|Occupancy related expense
2,856
2,840
2,917
2,950
2,811
5,696
5,451
|Equipment and software related expense
3,130
2,929
2,824
2,830
2,883
6,059
5,975
|FDIC insurance expense
718
711
868
919
690
1,429
1,135
|Advertising
972
867
588
790
974
1,839
1,734
|Bankcard expenses
2,290
2,039
2,014
2,188
1,736
4,329
3,245
|Postage, delivery, and statement mailings
714
666
615
668
596
1,380
1,243
|Office supplies
432
453
477
457
591
885
1,011
|Legal and professional fees
551
482
478
529
558
1,033
1,028
|Telecommunications
624
600
614
568
623
1,224
1,229
|Repossessed asset losses (gains), net of expenses
6
229
(50
)
40
22
235
38
|Other expenses
5,728
5,206
4,992
4,800
4,848
10,934
15,193
|Total Non-Interest Expense
36,772
35,900
35,109
35,028
34,761
72,672
73,384
|Income Before Income Taxes
36,264
36,655
34,093
37,796
40,617
72,919
71,217
|Income tax expense
7,149
7,132
6,641
7,957
7,884
14,281
14,143
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$
29,115
$
29,523
$
27,452
$
29,839
$
32,733
$
58,638
$
57,074
|Distributed earnings allocated to common shareholders
$
10,418
$
10,505
$
10,508
$
10,554
$
9,668
$
20,835
$
19,336
|Undistributed earnings allocated to common shareholders
18,439
18,757
16,696
19,004
22,774
37,284
37,233
|Net earnings allocated to common shareholders
$
28,857
$
29,262
$
27,204
$
29,558
$
32,442
$
58,119
$
56,569
|Average common shares outstanding
14,695
14,795
14,758
14,922
14,994
14,721
14,897
|Shares for diluted earnings per share
14,710
14,819
14,785
14,945
15,012
14,740
14,919
|Basic earnings per common share
$
1.96
$
1.98
$
1.84
$
1.98
$
2.16
$
3.95
$
3.80
|Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.96
$
1.97
$
1.84
$
1.98
$
2.16
$
3.94
$
3.79
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|($ in 000s)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
$
141,168
$
121,853
$
123,033
$
67,402
$
69,622
|Interest-bearing deposits in depository institutions
76,818
196,829
33,243
43,314
161,659
|Cash and cash equivalents
217,986
318,682
156,276
110,716
231,281
|Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value
1,456,685
1,347,657
1,338,137
1,358,219
1,419,933
|Other securities
31,237
30,681
30,966
29,022
29,262
|Total investment securities
1,487,922
1,378,338
1,369,103
1,387,241
1,449,195
|Gross loans
4,112,873
4,091,788
4,125,923
4,007,482
3,922,142
|Allowance for credit losses
(22,688
)
(22,310
)
(22,745
)
(23,128
)
(22,751
)
|Net loans
4,090,185
4,069,478
4,103,178
3,984,354
3,899,391
|Bank owned life insurance
119,650
118,875
118,122
117,979
117,173
|Premises and equipment, net
71,041
71,623
72,146
72,682
73,118
|Accrued interest receivable
21,826
21,759
20,290
19,223
17,973
|Net deferred tax assets
43,602
43,969
42,216
58,811
46,944
|Goodwill and intangible assets
161,236
161,832
162,568
163,461
163,426
|Other assets
127,947
129,627
124,153
161,659
148,333
|Total Assets
$
6,341,395
$
6,314,183
$
6,168,052
$
6,076,126
$
6,146,834
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
$
1,354,660
$
1,359,072
$
1,342,804
$
1,333,474
$
1,373,106
|Interest-bearing:
|Demand deposits
1,333,169
1,330,268
1,291,011
1,319,783
1,337,445
|Savings deposits
1,233,834
1,266,211
1,259,457
1,282,642
1,343,571
|Time deposits
1,145,617
1,100,250
1,040,990
1,009,235
960,941
|Total deposits
5,067,280
5,055,801
4,934,262
4,945,134
5,015,063
|Short-term borrowings
|FHLB short-term advances
-
-
25,000
-
-
|Customer repurchase agreements
322,668
304,941
309,856
278,671
271,714
|FHLB long-term advances
150,000
150,000
100,000
100,000
100,000
|Other liabilities
114,707
121,210
121,868
142,187
123,865
|Total Liabilities
5,654,655
5,631,952
5,490,986
5,465,992
5,510,642
|Stockholders' Equity
|Preferred stock
-
-
-
-
-
|Common stock
47,619
47,619
47,619
47,619
47,619
|Capital surplus
174,834
175,747
177,424
177,113
176,746
|Retained earnings
817,549
799,024
780,299
763,425
744,248
|Cost of common stock in treasury
(230,944
)
(218,555
)
(217,737
)
(211,430
)
(201,973
)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss:
|Unrealized loss on securities available-for-sale
(119,737
)
(119,023
)
(107,958
)
(163,171
)
(127,026
)
|Underfunded pension liability
(2,581
)
(2,581
)
(2,581
)
(3,422
)
(3,422
)
|Total Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(122,318
)
(121,604
)
(110,539
)
(166,593
)
(130,448
)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
686,740
682,231
677,066
610,134
636,192
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
6,341,395
$
6,314,183
$
6,168,052
$
6,076,126
$
6,146,834
|Regulatory Capital
|Total CET 1 capital
$
650,108
$
644,235
$
627,579
$
615,798
$
605,661
|Total tier 1 capital
650,108
644,235
627,579
615,798
605,661
|Total risk-based capital
671,959
665,707
648,646
637,245
626,730
|Total risk-weighted assets
4,037,614
3,989,171
3,996,688
4,009,798
3,913,870
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Loan Portfolio
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s)
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
|Commercial and industrial
$
408,312
$
407,770
$
426,950
$
424,647
$
417,847
|1-4 Family
195,992
202,378
206,237
197,081
184,919
|Hotels
370,954
354,929
357,142
321,236
324,745
|Multi-family
190,390
186,555
189,165
192,329
191,483
|Non Residential Non-Owner Occupied
668,330
682,609
680,590
651,498
612,703
|Non Residential Owner Occupied
235,993
232,440
240,328
222,544
222,852
|Commercial real estate (1)
1,661,659
1,658,911
1,673,462
1,584,688
1,536,702
|Residential real estate (2)
1,797,260
1,786,764
1,788,150
1,768,358
1,746,618
|Home equity
179,607
171,292
167,201
159,630
151,012
|Consumer
62,352
63,556
65,246
65,586
65,201
|DDA overdrafts
3,683
3,495
4,914
4,573
4,762
|Gross Loans
$
4,112,873
$
4,091,788
$
4,125,923
$
4,007,482
$
3,922,142
|Construction loans included in:
|(1) - Commercial real estate loans
$
2,233
$
6,651
$
2,459
$
2,533
$
3,361
|(2) - Residential real estate loans
9,766
19,709
23,066
20,056
20,470
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Asset Quality Information
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
|Allowance for Credit Losses
|Balance at beginning of period
$
22,310
$
22,745
$
23,128
$
22,751
$
22,724
$
22,745
$
17,108
|Charge-offs:
|Commercial and industrial
(61
)
(306
)
(84
)
-
(69
)
(367
)
(69
)
|Commercial real estate
(40
)
(31
)
(5
)
(256
)
(117
)
(71
)
(120
)
|Residential real estate
(286
)
(19
)
(68
)
(88
)
(20
)
(305
)
(52
)
|Home equity
(121
)
(27
)
(21
)
(112
)
(200
)
(148
)
(267
)
|Consumer
(20
)
(115
)
(6
)
(10
)
(109
)
(135
)
(171
)
|DDA overdrafts
(373
)
(356
)
(416
)
(422
)
(357
)
(729
)
(807
)
|Total charge-offs
(901
)
(854
)
(600
)
(888
)
(872
)
(1,755
)
(1,486
)
|Recoveries:
|Commercial and industrial
38
25
70
597
86
63
169
|Commercial real estate
165
11
17
74
28
176
186
|Residential real estate
179
49
4
28
5
228
15
|Home equity
38
9
13
18
12
47
16
|Consumer
24
98
45
27
28
122
51
|DDA overdrafts
335
407
368
321
315
742
713
|Total recoveries
779
599
517
1,065
474
1,378
1,150
|Net (charge-offs) recoveries
(122
)
(255
)
(83
)
177
(398
)
(377
)
(336
)
|Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
500
(180
)
(300
)
200
425
320
3,343
|PCD Loan Reserves
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,811
|Adoption of ASU 2022-02
-
-
-
-
-
-
(175
)
|Balance at end of period
$
22,688
$
22,310
$
22,745
$
23,128
$
22,751
$
22,688
$
22,751
|Loans outstanding
$
4,112,873
$
4,091,788
$
4,125,923
$
4,007,482
$
3,922,142
|Allowance as a percent of loans outstanding
0.55
%
0.55
%
0.55
%
0.58
%
0.58
%
|Allowance as a percent of non-performing loans
236.8
%
206.8
%
290.6
%
440.1
%
405.5
%
|Average loans outstanding
$
4,092,464
$
4,092,529
$
4,045,889
$
3,956,871
$
3,896,284
$
4,092,497
$
3,798,781
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized) as a percent of average loans outstanding
0.01
%
0.02
%
0.01
%
(0.02
)%
0.04
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Asset Quality Information, continued
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s)
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
|Nonaccrual Loans
|Residential real estate
$
3,214
$
3,452
$
2,849
$
2,839
$
2,774
|Home equity
63
121
111
75
24
|Commercial and industrial
3,135
3,405
2,211
716
741
|Commercial real estate
3,118
3,807
2,387
1,355
1,821
|Consumer
-
1
-
1
36
|Total nonaccrual loans
9,530
10,786
7,558
4,986
5,396
|Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
50
-
270
269
215
|Total non-performing loans
9,580
10,786
7,828
5,255
5,611
|Other real estate owned
629
752
731
720
874
|Total non-performing assets
$
10,209
$
11,538
$
8,559
$
5,975
$
6,485
|Non-performing assets as a percent of loans and other real estate owned
0.25
%
0.28
%
0.21
%
0.15
%
0.17
%
|Past Due Loans
|Residential real estate
$
7,991
$
5,035
$
8,059
$
6,247
$
5,884
|Home equity
819
1,028
1,235
1,278
784
|Commercial and industrial
1,087
26
435
568
142
|Commercial real estate
565
138
715
1,478
238
|Consumer
97
75
129
84
57
|DDA overdrafts
327
406
364
398
341
|Total past due loans
$
10,886
$
6,708
$
10,937
$
10,053
$
7,446
|Total past due loans as a percent of loans outstanding
0.26
%
0.16
%
0.27
%
0.25
%
0.19
%
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Yields, and Rates
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
|Assets:
|Loan portfolio (1):
|Residential real estate (2)
$
1,969,769
$
24,763
5.06
%
$
1,953,647
$
24,148
4.97
%
$
1,894,269
$
21,702
4.60
%
|Commercial, financial, and agriculture (2)
2,055,263
33,524
6.56
%
2,070,054
33,980
6.60
%
1,933,238
29,754
6.17
%
|Installment loans to individuals (2), (3)
67,432
998
5.95
%
68,828
999
5.84
%
68,777
898
5.24
%
|Total loans
4,092,464
59,285
5.83
%
4,092,529
59,127
5.81
%
3,896,284
52,354
5.39
%
|Securities:
|Taxable
1,302,197
13,947
4.31
%
1,200,310
12,040
4.03
%
1,301,063
11,794
3.64
%
|Tax-exempt (4)
158,894
1,060
2.68
%
160,847
1,051
2.63
%
174,410
1,203
2.77
%
|Total securities
1,461,091
15,007
4.13
%
1,361,157
13,091
3.87
%
1,475,473
12,997
3.53
%
|Deposits in depository institutions
139,852
1,920
5.52
%
115,953
1,570
5.45
%
223,671
2,585
4.64
%
|Total interest-earning assets
5,693,407
76,212
5.38
%
5,569,639
73,788
5.33
%
5,595,428
67,936
4.87
%
|Cash and due from banks
103,004
98,966
72,342
|Premises and equipment, net
71,491
71,954
73,450
|Goodwill and intangible assets
161,607
162,257
163,847
|Other assets
316,440
306,278
313,925
|Less: Allowance for credit losses
(22,694
)
(23,142
)
(23,046
)
|Total assets
$
6,323,255
$
6,185,952
$
6,195,946
|Liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,320,402
$
3,845
1.17
%
$
1,283,868
$
3,439
1.08
%
$
1,328,520
$
2,773
0.84
%
|Savings deposits
1,248,330
2,232
0.72
%
1,254,253
2,273
0.73
%
1,365,894
1,942
0.57
%
|Time deposits (2)
1,125,036
9,820
3.51
%
1,073,083
8,385
3.14
%
962,299
3,852
1.61
%
|Short-term borrowings
336,434
3,900
4.66
%
313,623
3,621
4.64
%
294,255
2,963
4.04
%
|FHLB long-term advances
150,000
1,568
4.20
%
136,813
1,423
4.18
%
65,934
649
3.95
%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,180,202
21,365
2.06
%
4,061,640
19,141
1.90
%
4,016,902
12,179
1.22
%
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
1,341,642
1,322,540
1,419,771
|Other liabilities
112,301
115,589
116,083
|Stockholders' equity
689,110
686,183
643,190
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
6,323,255
$
6,185,952
$
6,195,946
|Net interest income
$
54,847
$
54,647
$
55,757
|Net yield on earning assets
3.87
%
3.95
%
4.00
%
|(1) For purposes of this table, non-accruing loans have been included in average balances and the following amounts (in thousands) of net loan fees have been included in interest income:
|Loan fees, net
$
60
$
133
$
393
|(2) Included in the above table are the following amounts (in thousands) for the accretion of the fair value adjustments related to the Company's acquisitions:
|Residential real estate
$
72
$
45
$
78
|Commercial, financial, and agriculture
683
1,065
709
|Installment loans to individuals
6
6
8
|Time deposits
21
63
154
$
782
$
1,179
$
949
|(3) Includes the Company's consumer and DDA overdrafts loan categories.
|(4) Computed on a fully federal tax-equivalent basis assuming a tax rate of approximately 21%.
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Yields, and Rates
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s)
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
|Assets:
|Loan portfolio (1):
|Residential real estate (2)
$
1,962,337
$
48,912
5.01
%
$
1,869,375
$
41,707
4.50
%
|Commercial, financial, and agriculture (2)
2,062,016
67,504
6.58
%
1,866,177
56,001
6.05
%
|Installment loans to individuals (2), (3)
68,144
1,997
5.89
%
63,229
1,648
5.26
%
|Total loans
4,092,497
118,413
5.82
%
3,798,781
99,356
5.27
%
|Securities:
|Taxable
1,251,253
25,987
4.18
%
1,312,118
23,567
3.62
%
|Tax-exempt (4)
159,871
2,111
2.66
%
188,984
2,674
2.85
%
|Total securities
1,411,124
28,098
4.00
%
1,501,102
26,241
3.53
%
|Deposits in depository institutions
127,902
3,490
5.49
%
192,027
4,176
4.39
%
|Total interest-earning assets
5,631,523
150,001
5.36
%
5,491,910
129,773
4.77
%
|Cash and due from banks
100,985
70,170
|Premises and equipment, net
71,723
72,441
|Goodwill and intangible assets
161,932
144,305
|Other assets
311,358
320,646
|Less: Allowance for credit losses
(22,918
)
(20,608
)
|Total assets
$
6,254,603
$
6,078,864
|Liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,302,135
$
7,284
1.12
%
$
1,282,009
$
4,513
0.71
%
|Savings deposits
1,251,292
4,505
0.72
%
1,371,077
3,290
0.48
%
|Time deposits (2)
1,099,059
18,205
3.33
%
932,606
6,453
1.40
%
|Short-term borrowings
325,028
7,521
4.65
%
288,092
5,344
3.74
%
|FHLB long-term advances
143,407
2,991
4.19
%
33,149
649
3.95
%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,120,921
40,506
1.98
%
3,906,933
20,249
1.05
%
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
1,332,091
1,420,221
|Other liabilities
113,945
122,709
|Stockholders' equity
687,646
629,001
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
6,254,603
$
6,078,864
|Net interest income
$
109,495
$
109,524
|Net yield on earning assets
3.91
%
4.02
%
|(1) For purposes of this table, non-accruing loans have been included in average balances and the following amounts (in thousands) of net loan fees have been included in interest income:
|Loan fees, net
$
193
$
911
|(2) Included in the above table are the following amounts (in thousands) for the accretion of the fair value adjustments related to the Company's acquisitions:
|Residential real estate
$
118
$
117
|Commercial, financial, and agriculture
1,747
855
|Installment loans to individuals
12
11
|Time deposits
84
164
$
1,961
$
1,147
|(3) Includes the Company's consumer and DDA overdrafts loan categories.
|(4) Computed on a fully federal tax-equivalent basis assuming a tax rate of approximately 21%.
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
|Net Interest Income/Margin
|Net interest income ("GAAP")
$
54,625
$
54,427
$
54,666
$
55,614
$
55,502
$
109,052
$
108,961
|Taxable equivalent adjustment
222
220
223
243
255
443
563
|Net interest income, fully taxable equivalent
$
54,847
$
54,647
$
54,889
$
55,857
$
55,757
$
109,495
$
109,524
|Tangible Equity Ratio (period end)
|Equity to assets ("GAAP")
10.83
%
10.81
%
10.98
%
10.04
%
10.35
%
|Effect of goodwill and other intangibles, net
(2.33
)%
(2.35
)%
(2.41
)%
(2.49
)%
(2.45
)%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
8.50
%
8.46
%
8.57
%
7.55
%
7.90
%
|Commercial Loan Information (period end)
|Commercial Sector
Total
% of Total Loans
Average DSC
Average LTV
|Natural Gas Extraction
$
26,230
1.16
%
3.71
NA
|Natural Gas Distribution
12,800
0.57
%
5.46
NA
|Masonry Contractors
49,538
2.19
%
1.04
84%
|Sheet Metal Work Manufacturing
31,444
1.39
%
1.22
68%
|Beer & Ale Merchant Wholesalers
26,894
1.19
%
3.28
NA
|Gasoline Stations with Convenience Stores
42,330
1.88
%
4.76
65%
|Lessors of Residential Builidings & Dwellings
445,176
19.72
%
1.89
66%
|1-4 Family
235,032
10.41
%
2.97
67%
|Multi-Family
173,574
7.69
%
1.84
64%
|Lessors of Nonresidential Buildings
608,933
26.98
%
1.70
65%
|Office Buildings
125,922
5.58
%
1.64
62%
|Lessors of Mini-Warehouses & Self-Storage Units
50,941
2.26
%
1.43
61%
|Assisted Living Facilities
27,184
1.20
%
1.38
61%
|Hotels & Motels
401,096
17.77
%
1.45
63%
Average Balance
Median Balance
|Commercial, Financial, and Agriculture Loans
$
449
$
93
|Commercial Real Estate Loans
514
121
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations, continued
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s, except per share data)
|Estimated Uninsured Deposits by Deposit Type
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
|Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits
17
%
16
%
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Demand Deposits
13
%
12
%
|Savings Deposits
12
%
12
%
|Time Deposits
16
%
15
%
|Total Deposits
14
%
14
%
|The amounts listed above represent management's best estimate as of the respective period shown of uninsured deposits (either with balances above $250,000 or not collateralized by investment securities).
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations, continued
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s, except per share data)
|Net Growth in DDA Accounts
|Year
New DDA Accounts
Net Number of New Accounts
Percentage
|2024 YTD
16,423
2,849
1.1
%
|2023*
31,745
4,768
1.9
%
2022
28,442
4,544
1.9
%
2021
32,800
8,860
3.8
%
2020
30,360
6,740
3.0
%
2019
32,040
3,717
1.7
%
2018*
30,400
4,310
2.2
%
2017
28,525
2,711
1.4
%
2016
28,650
2,820
1.5
%
|* - amounts exclude accounts added in connection with the acquisitions of Poage Bankshares, Inc. (2018), Farmers Deposit Bancorp, Inc.(2018) and Citizens Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (2023).
