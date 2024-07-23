Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.07.2024
Revolution im Silbermarkt - Unglaubliche Bohrergebnisse lassen Kurs weiter explodieren!
WKN: 858079 | ISIN: US3580101067 | Ticker-Symbol: 98K
Frankfurt
23.07.24
15:29 Uhr
11,800 Euro
+3,150
+36,42 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,50012,70022:47
Firmen im Artikel
CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES
CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES INC2,240-19,42 %
FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS INC11,800+36,42 %
MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES INC4,000+29,03 %
MIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC2,320-41,41 %
POLARIS INC72,00-4,64 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.