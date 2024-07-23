

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - A UN convoy has been hit by heavy shooting from Israeli forces at a checkpoint while en route to Gaza City, the United Nations agency for Palestine refugees said.



'Heavy shooting from the Israeli Forces at a UN convoy heading to Gaza City. While there are no casualties, our teams had to duck and take cover', the head of UNRWA, Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, said in a post on X Monday. He called for the perpetrators to be held accountable.



One armored vehicle was hit by 'at least five bullets' while waiting just ahead of the Israeli Forces' checkpoint south of Wadi Gaza, which divides the north and south of the enclave, he noted.



'The car was severely damaged, it left the convoy. The teams re-assembled and finally reached Gaza City,' said Lazzarini, adding that the mission had been 'coordinated and approved' by the Israeli Authorities 'like all other similar UN movements'.



The development came as further Israeli airstrikes and heavy artillery continued to hit targets in villages east of Gaza's Khan Younis.



Around 70 people, including women and children, were reportedly killed as Israeli forces launched attack within minutes of issuing evacuation orders.



New evacuation orders by the Israeli military have been issued to people sheltering in areas that it had previously designated as a safe humanitarian area west of Khan Younis, where some 400,000 people are believed to be sheltering, according to local authorities.



Media reports citing the Israeli military have indicated that it would be dangerous to stay in these areas as it intended to respond to attacks launched against it from there.



