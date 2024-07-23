Xcyte Digital Corp. Announces Strategic Partnership with Pixel Canvas

Partnership Provides Seamless, High-Quality and Cost-Effective Broadcasting Solutions

New Partnership Expected to Enhance Opportunities for Recently Acquired Webinar Business

Xcyte Digital Corp. (TSXV:XCYT) ("Xcyte" or the "Company"), a trusted global events technology company, specializing in next-generation applications for physical, hybrid, virtual, immersive, and phone-based events that enhance participant engagement announces a strategic partnership with Pixel Canvas. Pixel Canvas is a provider of high-fidelity visuals on the web through cloud rendering, eliminating the need for app downloads and enabling seamless streaming directly to browsers on any device. Pixel Canvas specializes in hyper-engaging virtual experiences that not only attract attendees but also drive increased engagement and immediate ROI. Pixel Canvas' wide range of clients include: LG, Verizon, Warner Media, SS&C, British Telecom, Bain & Company, Planet Hollywood, and Arizona State University among others.

This collaboration simplifies professional-grade broadcasting, eliminating the challenges typically associated with traditional production setups. By integrating the high-quality broadcasting features and studio options from Pixel Canvas' immersive solutions with Xcyte's Webinar.net platform, clients can now enjoy a do-it-yourself broadcasting model that maintains professional-grade quality without the need for extensive production resources. Upcoming events delivered via this platform in the fall of 2024 include, MCON 2024, which will expanding to reach audiences virtually for the first time and Xcyte's soon to be released financial industry platform.

"The integration with Xcyte Digital allows us to enhance our service offerings, providing clients with cutting-edge broadcasting and studio options that are easy to use and highly effective," said Joey lee, CEO of Pixel Canvas.

"This partnership expands on our recent purchase of Webinar.net assets, further strengthening our webinar offerings," said Xcyte Digital CEO Randy Selman. "Clients can now enjoy a smooth and efficient broadcasting workflow, effortlessly delivering high quality, immersive, and cost-effective events. This partnership is a testament to our value creating M&A strategy, whereby we can rapidly increase the value proposition of our acquired businesses, supporting our revenue and EBITDA growth in alignment with our medium-term expansion objectives".

About Pixel Canvas

Pixel Canvas delivers high-fidelity visuals on the web through cloud rendering, eliminating the need for app downloads and enabling seamless streaming directly to browsers on any device. The platform prioritizes speed and efficiency in creating white-labeled 3D experiences within minutes, while also offering fully customized worlds and gamification. Pixel Canvas specializes in hyper-engaging virtual experiences that not only attract attendees but also drive increased engagement and immediate ROI. For more information, visit https://www.pixelcanvas.com/

About Xcyte Digital Inc.

Xcyte Digital (TSXV:XCYT) is a trusted global events technology company, specializing in next-generation applications for physical, hybrid, virtual, immersive, and phone-based events. Combining proprietary technology with a robust partner ecosystem, Xcyte offers both do-it-yourself and managed services, ensuring secure and scalable solutions worldwide. Thousands of clients, from innovative startups to major corporations, rely on Xcyte's cost-effective, multi-platform subscription model to meet their event needs. Xcyte Digital is headquartered in Canada and the USA, with operations across the globe. Visit us at xcytedigital.com.

For further information, please contact:

Xcyte Digital Corp.

Randy Selman, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: (647) 777 7501

Email: investment@xcytedigital.com

Investor Relations

Nikhil Thadani, Sophic Capital

Email: nik@sophiccapital.com

Phone: (647) 777 7501

To receive Xcyte investor news, please sign up at https://xcytedigital.com/investors/

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to and the business, financials and operations of the Company. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. Forward looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements and future events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the public documents of the Company available at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Investors are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on any such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

