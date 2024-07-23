Agri-food tech specialist N2OFF says it has entered the PV business by lending €375,000 ($407,000) to Israeli PV developer Solterra Renewable Energy. The loan is part of a larger €500,000 agreement, with the remaining €125,000 to come from other parties. Israel-based N2OFF said it is entering the PV sector by lending €375,000 to Israeli PV developer Solterra Renewable Energy. The loan is part of a larger €500,000 plan, with other, unspecified parties to provide the remaining €125,000. "Solterra is currently active in three primary target markets: Italy, Poland, and Germany, managing a portfolio ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...