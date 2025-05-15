N2OFF Inc.: N2OFF Energy Targets European's Energy Crises with Fourth Regional Battery Project

N2OFF to take part in financing a 35MW/140MWh planned Battery Energy Storage System project in Poland

Neve Yarak, Israel, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- N2OFF, Inc.(NASDAQ: NITO) (FSE:80W) ("N2OFF" and the "Company"), a clean tech company engaged in sustainable solutions for energy and innovation for agri- tech, recently announced its entry into the Polish renewable energy market by participating in the financing of a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project in Poland.

The project, currently planned at 35MW/140MWh, represents a significant step in expanding Solterra's large-scale energy storage solutions in the region. N2OFF, along with other lenders, will assist with financing an initial payment under a signed grid connection agreement. Future development plans include applying for an increase in capacity to more than 100MW/400MWh.

According to World Economic Forum, the blackouts across Spain and Portugal have led to calls for governments to invest in resilient electricity systems as the energy transition progresses. Late last month, the countries suffered a power outage that lasted for many hours, grounding planes, halting public transport and forcing hospitals to suspend operations. The outage highlighted how every area of modern society can be affected if power drops.

The root cause of the incident remains unknown, but Spain lost around 60% of its power generation - and it took 23 hours until its grid was declared back to normal capacity

This is Solterra's fourth BESS development project and Solterra is engaged in additional later stages projects in Germany and Italy.

N2OFF is one of four parties providing financing under a structured agreement, with the funds currently expected to be repaid upon the sale of the project within a period of up to 30 months. In addition to the return of principal, each lender will be entitled to a portion of the net profits based on their participation. N2OFF's share is 15% of the net profit realized from the transaction.

