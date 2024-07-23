

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The euro declined against its major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday.



The euro dropped to near a 2-week low of 1.0844 against the greenback, 6-day low of 0.8397 against the pound and near a 5-week low of 169.14 against the yen, off its early highs of 1.0896, 0.8426 and 171.09, respectively.



The euro eased to 0.9668 against the franc, from an early 6-day high of 0.9692.



The euro retreated to 1.4932 against the loonie, from an early more than 8-month high of 1.4995.



The currency may locate support around 1.06 against the greenback, 0.82 against the pound, 156.00 against the yen, 0.95 against the franc and 1.46 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX