

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Biden Administration, the U.S. Navy, and the State of Michigan have announced the Michigan Maritime Manufacturing initiative, or M3, that will invest in workforce training in Michigan to boost American submarine production.



M3 will build skilled workforce pipelines and programs to help meet U.S. demand for more than a hundred thousand new workers in the submarine and maritime industries over the next decade. This initiative will connect American workers with high-paying jobs earlier in their careers, and implement training programs that provide speed and scalability required to meet industry's manufacturing and engineering gaps, according to the White House.



The United States' nuclear submarine force and the industrial base partners that help deliver and maintain that capability are pivotal to national security mission. However, America's submarine industry is limited by significant workforce shortage.



The Administration is making strategic investments in Michigan as part of a national economic and defense policy initiative to meet the Navy's 5-fold increase in submarine production, the White House said.



