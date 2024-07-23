See how Paramount and Nickelodeon are teaming up to champion sustainability in honor of SpongeBob's 25th anniversary!

With last week kicking of SpongeBob's 25th anniversary, Paramount, Paramount Consumer Products & Experiences, and Nickelodeon have committed to removing 5M pounds of ocean-bound plastic and debris from our waterways by 2027.

Paramount launched the Act Like A Sponge campaign is an extension of SpongeBob's 25th anniversary celebration, where kids-and kids at heart-are encouraged to lean into sustainability and make a difference in some way.