NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / See how Paramount and Nickelodeon are teaming up to champion sustainability in honor of SpongeBob's 25th anniversary!
With last week kicking of SpongeBob's 25th anniversary, Paramount, Paramount Consumer Products & Experiences, and Nickelodeon have committed to removing 5M pounds of ocean-bound plastic and debris from our waterways by 2027.
Paramount launched the Act Like A Sponge campaign is an extension of SpongeBob's 25th anniversary celebration, where kids-and kids at heart-are encouraged to lean into sustainability and make a difference in some way.
Furthering acts of sustainability, as part of Paramount's Community Day, Paramount partnered on seven beach clean-ups in Miami, New Jersey, New York, Brazil, Portugal, Singapore, and Los Angeles.
