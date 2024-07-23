Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.07.2024
WKN: A2PUZ3 | ISIN: US92556H2067 | Ticker-Symbol: 0VVB
Tradegate
23.07.24
20:38 Uhr
10,832 Euro
+0,228
+2,15 %
23.07.2024 20:02 Uhr
Paramount and Nickelodeon Are Teaming Up To Champion Sustainability in Honor of SpongeBob's 25th Anniversary

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / See how Paramount and Nickelodeon are teaming up to champion sustainability in honor of SpongeBob's 25th anniversary!

  • With last week kicking of SpongeBob's 25th anniversary, Paramount, Paramount Consumer Products & Experiences, and Nickelodeon have committed to removing 5M pounds of ocean-bound plastic and debris from our waterways by 2027.

  • Paramount launched the Act Like A Sponge campaign is an extension of SpongeBob's 25th anniversary celebration, where kids-and kids at heart-are encouraged to lean into sustainability and make a difference in some way.

  • Furthering acts of sustainability, as part of Paramount's Community Day, Paramount partnered on seven beach clean-ups in Miami, New Jersey, New York, Brazil, Portugal, Singapore, and Los Angeles.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Paramount on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Paramount
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/paramount
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Paramount



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
