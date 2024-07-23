

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - According to recent research published in Nature Medicine, blood proteins can predict the risk of developing 67 major diseases including cancer and dementia upto 10 years early.



The study was conducted as part of an international research partnership between GSK, Queen Mary University of London, University College London, Cambridge University, and the Berlin Institute of Health at Charite Universitatsmedizin, Germany.



Researchers studied about 3,000 of proteins in the blood plasma of more than 40,000 participants of the UK Biobank by using advanced analytical techniques to determine each disease.



Lead author Professor Claudia Langenberg, said, 'The protein panels we identified pick up people who are at high risk of developing a specific disease in the future'.



'We are extremely excited about the opportunity to identify new markers for screening and diagnosis from the thousands of proteins circulating and now measurable in human blood.'



The research team tested 218 different diseases, of which blood proteins helped to predict 67 diseases, such as diabetes, heart failure, leukaemia, cataracts, gout, liver cirrhosis, arthritis, and angina.



Dr Julia Carrasco Zanini Sanchez, a postdoctoral researcher, said, 'We identified so many promising examples, the next step is to select high priority diseases and evaluate their proteomic prediction in a clinical setting.'



Further, the study found that models based on protein prediction were better than models based on clinically recorded data.



Co-lead author, Dr Robert Scott, said, 'This work demonstrates the promise in the use of large-scale proteomic technologies to identify individuals at high risk across a wide range of diseases, and aligns with our approach to use tech to deepen our understanding of human biology and disease.



'Further work will extend these insights and improve our understanding of how they are best applied to support improved success rates and increased efficiency in drug discovery and development.'



