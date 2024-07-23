

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - According to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department (TPCHD), a woman who was arrested last year for repeatedly declining treatment after being diagnosed with tuberculosis, has now made a full recovery.



The Tacoma resident initially refused to isolate herself after being diagnosed with TB and also declined to take any medication for the illness.



In early 2023, a Pierce County judge ordered her arrest and transfer to a facility at the Pierce County Jail if she continued to refuse treatment or isolation. Following her ongoing defiance, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department arrested her in June.



Upon being taken into custody, she reportedly had a change of heart and decided to undergo treatment after realizing the seriousness of her situation. She remained in isolation until medical tests confirmed that she posed no risk to the public. After more than a year, she tested negative for the disease, regained the weight she lost during her illness, and has made a full recovery, as stated by the department.



This incident marked the third time in 20 years that the health department had sought a court order to detain an individual who was potentially contagious and refusing tuberculosis treatment.



Pierce County typically sees about 20 cases of active TB annually. State law mandates healthcare providers to report all active cases to the health department.



Tuberculosis primarily affects the lungs but can also impact other body parts. Testing for tuberculosis is recommended for individuals at higher risk, even in the absence of symptoms, including those born in or who have lived in countries with elevated TB rates, as well as those who have resided or worked in correctional or homeless service facilities.



