

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $23.62 billion, or $1.89 per share. This compares with $18.37 billion, or $1.44 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.6% to $84.74 billion from $74.60 billion last year.



Alphabet Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



