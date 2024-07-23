CNH's 'A Sustainable Year' Series Spotlights Education Projects in Brazil

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / CNH

World class equipment, technology and services company, CNH, has released its fourth instalment of its 'A Sustainable Year' series.

Learn more about how the company is raising environmental awareness across Brazil.

Creating long-term sustainability starts by increasing environmental awareness among the future custodians of the planet - our children. As such, CNH Brazil supports a range of extra-curricular cultural activities at rural schools, and these focus on environmental education, diversity and inclusion, robotics, entrepreneurship, sport and advocacy for human rights.

Last year, CNH brands Case IH, CASE Construction Equipment and CNH Capital, sponsored these campaigns for the second consecutive year at schools in both cities and remote areas in Brazil's north-east, an ever-growing agricultural frontier.

The article explains how content was explained in child-friendly and engaging ways. For example, audio and comic books, workshops and theatre productions, were presented to over 15,000 children in the north-eastern states of Piauí and Maranhão.

Read our 'education projects in Brazil' story here

Guardians of the Forest education project in Brazil

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CNH

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh

Email: info@3blmedia.com



SOURCE: CNH

View the original press release on accesswire.com