

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Visa Inc. (V) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $4.87 billion, or $2.40 per share. This compares with $4.16 billion, or $2.00 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Visa Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.91 billion or $2.42 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.6% to $8.90 billion from $8.12 billion last year.



Visa Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $4.87 Bln. vs. $4.16 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.40 vs. $2.00 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $8.90 Bln vs. $8.12 Bln last year.



