

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chubb Limited (CB) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $2.23 billion, or $5.46 per share. This compares with $1.79 billion, or $4.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% to $12.29 billion from $10.99 billion last year.



Chubb Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



