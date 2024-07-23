

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for EQT Corporation (EQT):



Earnings: $9.52 million in Q2 vs. -$66.63 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.02 in Q2 vs. -$0.18 in the same period last year. Excluding items, EQT Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$34.43 million or -$0.08 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.20 per share Revenue: $952.51 million in Q2 vs. $1.02 billion in the same period last year.



