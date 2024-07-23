

EL SEGUNDO (dpa-AFX) - Mattel Inc. (MAT) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $56.9 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $27.2 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Mattel Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.19 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to $1.08 billion from $1.09 billion last year.



Mattel Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $56.9 Mln. vs. $27.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.17 vs. $0.08 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.08 Bln vs. $1.09 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.35 - $1.45



