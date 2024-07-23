

MCLEAN (dpa-AFX) - Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $531 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $1.35 billion, or $3.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $9.51 billion from $9.01 billion last year.



