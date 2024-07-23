

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $10.8 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $157.2 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Enphase Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $58.8 million or $0.43 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 57.3% to $303.5 million from $711.1 million last year.



Enphase Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $370.0 - $410.0 mln



