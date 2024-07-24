

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) reported that its first half loss before tax widened to 216.7 million pounds from a loss of 142.2 million pounds, last year. Loss per share was 25.3 pence compared to a loss of 20.3 pence. Adjusted loss before tax widened to 188.1 million pounds from a loss of 97.8 million pounds. Adjusted loss per share was 21.8 pence compared to a loss of 13.9 pence.



Revenue was 603.0 million pounds, down 11% from prior year. Wholesale volumes decreased 32% to 1,998.



The Group said its outlook remains unchanged.



